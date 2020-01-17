State Auditor says a dysfunctional department of revenue is responsible for 2018 tax refunds not being sent out
Thousands of Missourians are trying to sort out their 2019 state taxes right now, without having their refund yet from 2018. Auditor Nicole Galloway says it has already cost the state about two million dollars in interest.
Galloway is blaming dysfunction within the Parson administration and the state revenue department for the tax refund delay. Galloway is running against Parson for governor in November.