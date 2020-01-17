When Pigs Fly BBQ Fest

Smokin’ Brothers and the Show Me Center present the “When Pigs Fly BBQ Bash” January 24 & 25 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau! This is a first time event, and promises to be a “smokin'” good time!

The event includes an indoor barbecue fest, live music, a BBQ tasting, the First Responders Hero Cup and much more! You can take part in the fun! Tickets are on sale now for the Friday VIP event and Saturday’s main event at www.whenpigsflybbq.com. Listen to win tickets with River Radio!

