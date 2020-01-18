Trading Post – January 18
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
Kirby vacuum cleaner – w/attachments – $200 – ph #: 450-5746
26 in Sears bicycle – $25
Rollaway bed – $20 – ph #: 573-270-9582
Pecans – FREE to pickup
6 ft grading blade – ph #: 573-283-5952
Crossbow – w/case & arrows – $420 – ph #: 573-620-6001
16×20 area rug – $100 – ph #: 573-450-5312
Set of mounted used tires – $45 each
2 acoustic guitars – ph #: 573-282-2268
14 ft aluminum jon boat – w/trailer & motor – $1,800
MF65 Massey Ferguson tractor – w/bush hog & blade – $4,000 – ph #: 573-450-4813
Tama Superstar drum set – $1,200
Various drum equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543
Double bowl sink
Roofing nails
Antique oak table – ph #: 204-3914
12 gauge reloaders – w/shot & accessories – ph #: 887-1248
Buying: portable air compressor – ph #: 573-579-2746
‘82 GMC Cargo Van – $2,000 – ph #: 618-521-4515
Pecans – $1.50/lb – ph #: 573-979-7754
Set of aluminum ramps – $30 – ph #: 576-7405
‘07 Honda Rebel – $1,300 – ph #: 573-450-5401