Trading Post – January 18

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————-

Kirby vacuum cleaner – w/attachments – $200 – ph #: 450-5746

————-

26 in Sears bicycle – $25

Rollaway bed – $20 – ph #: 573-270-9582

————-

Pecans – FREE to pickup

6 ft grading blade – ph #: 573-283-5952

————-

Crossbow – w/case & arrows – $420 – ph #: 573-620-6001

————-

16×20 area rug – $100 – ph #: 573-450-5312

————-

Set of mounted used tires – $45 each

2 acoustic guitars – ph #: 573-282-2268

————-

14 ft aluminum jon boat – w/trailer & motor – $1,800

MF65 Massey Ferguson tractor – w/bush hog & blade – $4,000 – ph #: 573-450-4813

————-

Tama Superstar drum set – $1,200

Various drum equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543

————-

Double bowl sink

Roofing nails

Antique oak table – ph #: 204-3914

————-

12 gauge reloaders – w/shot & accessories – ph #: 887-1248

————-

Buying: portable air compressor – ph #: 573-579-2746

————-

‘82 GMC Cargo Van – $2,000 – ph #: 618-521-4515

————-

Pecans – $1.50/lb – ph #: 573-979-7754

————-

Set of aluminum ramps – $30 – ph #: 576-7405

————-

‘07 Honda Rebel – $1,300 – ph #: 573-450-5401

