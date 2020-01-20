Cape Girardeau house fire claims life of dog

The Southeast Missourian reports that a Friday morning house fire on S. Louis St. in Cape Girardeau claimed the life of at least one dog. The department received the call a little after 11:30 a.m. and responded uncertain if anyone was home at the time. Upon arrival, there was heavy flames and smoke. After searching the building, it was determined no one was home. At the scene, firefighters were still looking for a couple other pets. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but the origin appeared to be in the living room.

