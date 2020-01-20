Caruthersville Man Sentenced to 5 years, Ordered to Pay Over $6,000 in Restitution for Medicaid Fraud

A Caruthersville man was sentenced to 5 years in prison for conspiracy to commit Medicaid fraud. 46-year-old Michael Robinson was also ordered to repay more than $6,000 to the Medicaid program. He was a recipient of Medicaid in-home personal care services through the Consumer Directed Services program. While Robinson was incarcerated in a county jail, he directed his attendant, co-defendant Felicia Ricks, to continue to submit documents claiming that she had provided him personal care services at his home residence. Ricks was previously sentenced in March 2019, following her guilty plea. Robinson pleaded guilty to conspiring to cause the submission of 161 individual false claims for in-home personal care services that resulted in a loss of $6,021.09 from the Medicaid program. He was ordered to pay restitution for the full amount.

