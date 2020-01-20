Monday, January 20th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida man wearing a pair of self-balancing hover skates recently rolled into a Walmart, filled up his cart, and then glided out of the Florida store without paying for the merchandise. In a bid to identify the “futuristic thief,” cops have released surveillance video showing him zipping into and around the store on January 8th.

According to a Winter Haven Police Department report, the suspect made off with $551.08 worth of merchandise, including paint, a trash can, a vehicle battery, a bouquet of flowers, a Roku TV, and a Motokicks hoverboard.

A cop noted that the perp used a “hover board to push the shopping cart through the store by standing on it and hovering while selecting items.” The thief, who has a large tattoo on his forearm, drove away from Walmart in a late-90s Nissan Maxima sedan with “two different sets of aftermarket chrome wheels, and slight hood damage.”

The suspect appears to be wearing a pair of Voyager brand Space Shoes. The shoes, which cost about $200, use self-balancing technology and are the “next generation of E-mobility, with two skates that are independent of each other.”