Parson proposes $3.56 billion to fund MO’s K-12 public schools next fiscal year

Governor Parson is proposing 3.56 billion dollars in base funding for Missouri’s K through 12 public schools, which is a $10 million increase compared to the current fiscal year. Under Parson’s requested state budget that begins in July, the amount would fully fund the formula used to finance the state’s 518 public school districts. During last week’s State of the State address, Parson said about 30 percent of Missouri’s population has a four-year degree from a college or university.

Parson wants to boost school transportation spending by $10 million to an overall $117 million. He also called on lawmakers to expand access to virtual education for high school students and those who are home schooled.