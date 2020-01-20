Vehicle chase leads to arrest

Yesterday morning, Sikeston DPS Officers attempted to stop a Black Toyota Camry for a traffic violation. 23-year-old Kevin Jobe drove away from the officer as he walked up to it. A pursuit started and continued into Mississippi County, where the car wrecked and rolled over several times. A passerby pulled over to check on him. Jobe pushed the female driver back into her pickup and drove away with her vehicle. He then pushed her out of the passenger side of the truck and while doing so, her foot was caught on a part of the vehicle, breaking her ankle. She was airlifted to Barnes-Jewish Hospital for her injuries. Jobe was taken into custody today by the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the truck was recovered. He was arrested for resisting arrest, driving while revoked, failure to stop at stop sign 20 times, and has pending charges from other agencies based on events that occurred after the pursuit.

