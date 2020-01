Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour

Southern Rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd are bringing the Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour to the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on March 27, 2020. Joining them on the tour will be special guest Travis Tritt.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10:00am. More ticket information at www.showmecenter.biz.