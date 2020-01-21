Missouri House Judiciary Committee Set to Vote Tuesday on St. Louis Police Residency Bill

Missouri’s attorney general says the residency requirement for St. Louis Police officers stifles recruiting efforts and has led to a downturn in the number of officers working in the city. Attorney General Eric Schmitt supports legislation that would allow the officers to live outside city limits, and emphasizes that the bill doesn’t prevent officers from living in the city.

Schmitt testifies St. Louis Police have been down 120 to 150 officers. The bill is a top priority for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and for the city’s police chief.