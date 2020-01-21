Murphysboro man sentenced on weapons charge

A Murphysboro man has been sentenced to one year in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Aggravated Unlawful use of Weapons. On February 5, 2019, Murphysboro Police were dispatched to the 800 Block of North 14th Street after receiving a report of a man with a gun. Arrive at the scene, officers identified the man as 30-year-old Richard Bone. As officers attempted to make contact with Bone, he walked away and reached toward his waistband. Bone was then taken into custody. A loaded .40 caliber handgun was found in the waistband of his pants. Officers also found a bag in his front pocket containing a small amount of meth.

