President Pro Tem Schatz Says Stanley Cup is Coming to Missouri Capitol

The Stanley Cup will be coming to the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City by the end of January. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz of Sullivan made the announcement, during an interview.

The Blues won the Stanley Cup last year, for the first time in their 52-year history. Meantime, thousands of hockey fans will travel to St. Louis for Saturday night’s N-H-L All-Star Game. All-Star weekend will also feature a Fan Fair at Union Station, and a 5-K run Saturday morning in downtown St. Louis.