Drag queen rally planned to protest Missouri bill against drag queen story hour

A drag queen rally is being organized to protest a bill against drag queen story hours at Missouri libraries. Under State Representative Ben Baker’s bill, public libraries could lose state funding and librarians could be fined or jailed for displaying age-inappropriate material. Tanner Rambo says drag queen story time would not involve adult-only content, like drag queen shows do.

Baker says that the story hours are a public safety issue because they have drawn child predators. The rally is planned for March 7 at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City.