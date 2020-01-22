Illinois State Police arrest Choate Mental Health employees for official misconduct UPDATE

A third former Choate Mental Health employee has been arrested for official misconduct. 29-year-old Jonathan Lingle was taken into custody on Monday. 49-year-old Sheri Fish and 25-year-old Cody Barger were taken into custody on Friday. The Illinois State Police arrived at the center on March 22, 2018 to investigate allegations of the abuse of mental health patients. After a comprehensive investigation, the Union County Grand Jury issued indictments on January 6, 2020 for three employees. Fish was charged with one count of official misconduct, Barger was charged with two counts of official misconduct and two counts of obstruction of justice, and Lingle was charged with one count of official misconduct and one count of obstruction of justice.

