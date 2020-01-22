MO Education Commissioner says move to four-day school weeks has exploded

Missouri Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says the move to four-day school weeks has almost doubled in the last year in the state. During a House subcommittee hearing, she says the switch to shortened weeks started about one decade ago.

Missouri currently has nearly 60 districts or charter schools using the four-day model. In 2011, former Governor Jay Nixon signed into law a bipartisan bill making a four-day school week optional for districts by moving from requiring 174 days of instruction to a total of 1,044 hours. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is about 185 million dollars short of full transportation funding. The agency is also developing a plan to recruit and keep teachers around.