Retired St. Louis Judge and Bipartisan Group of Missouri Lawmakers Call for Clemency in Bobby Bostic Case

A retired St. Louis judge who sentenced a St. Louis teen to 241 years in prison in 1997 says her sentence should be overturned. 41-year-old Bobby Bostic was convicted of robbery and armed criminal action, but his supporters note his crime did not cause death or serious injuries to victims.

Retired Judge Evelyn Baker supports bipartisan legislation from State Representatives Nick Schroer and Barbara Washington that would give Bostic an immediate parole hearing. Bostic currently has to wait until he’s 112, to get a hearing.