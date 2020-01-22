Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Incensed that a Burger King employee would not honor a coupon he offered, an Iowa man first threw a cell phone at the worker and then climbed over the counter and struck the victim in the head with the phone, drawing blood.

Cops say that 34-year-old Jeremiah Wenzel was arrested for assault causing bodily injury following a January 15th confrontation at a Burger King in Cedar Rapids. Wenzel is scheduled for an initial court hearing on the misdemeanor charge on February 5th.

A Cedar Rapids Police Department spokesperson told TSG that Wenzel “allegedly attempted to use a coupon but the store didn’t honor it. He became upset and threw his phone” at the 43-year-old male employee. Wenzel, who fled after the attack, was subsequently arrested at his family’s Cedar Rapids home, which is three miles from the Burger King.