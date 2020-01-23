25-year-old man fatally shot early yesterday morning in Carbondale

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot early yesterday morning at an apartment complex in Carbondale. Carbondale police responded to a report of shots fired and an injured person just after midnight. When police arrived, they found a man unresponsive on the pavement in front of the residence. He had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200, the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-2677, or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-2677.

Like this: Like Loading...