Unclaimed property kiosks canceled

The Southeast Missourian reports that the Missouri Treasurer’s Office has canceled planned unclaimed property kiosks in Cape Girardeau due to potential inclement weather. The events were scheduled for today at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau and Friday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. A similar event was canceled in December for the same reason. Residents may visit www.showmemoney.com to search for unclaimed property. Statewide, about $1 billion in unclaimed property is in more than 5 million accounts. About $12 million in unclaimed property exists in Cape Girardeau County and the surrounding area, according to previous reporting.

