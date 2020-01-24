Ameren Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Charge Reduction Approved

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request filed by Ameren Missouri to adjust the Energy Efficiency Investment Charge (EEIC) that appears on the monthly bills of electric customers. For a typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh (kilowatt-hours) of electricity a month, the EEIC will drop by approximately $0.63 a month, from $4.58 to $3.95. The change is expected to take effect on February 1. The adjustment reflects costs of approved energy efficiency programs under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act (MEEIA).

