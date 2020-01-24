The Boon Park Project is a community project that started in November 2016 with special education teachers requesting the park board for playground equipment for those with physical handicaps. The park board appointed a playground committee in April of 2017. They had discovered there are 743 disabled students in the Stoddard County Schools with 331 of those students attending Dexter Schools. Due to the cost of a project of this size the committee has hosted and scheduled numerous fundraisers. The playground committee has raised over $15,000 to date and there are many fundraisers planned to make the Boon Park Project a success. Upcoming fundraisers include a Halloween costume contest, moonlight gala, trivia night, murder mystery dinner, and more. The committee is also applying for grants as a fundraising source. This will aid in making the playground for everyone a reality sooner.

