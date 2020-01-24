Cape Girardeau City Government Latest Victim of Cyber Attacks

The City of Cape Girardeau’s information systems were the latest victim of cyber-attacks yesterday evening. City officials acknowledged earlier in the week issues with various components of the city’s computer network. The city’s website blamed a “network incident” on affecting the city’s email and other systems, noting that no information to indicate that any customer or employee information has been accessed or taken without authorization. The city has “industry standard” measures in place to protect data and fend off such attacks. City staff immediately took action to secure the network and begin an internal investigation. They also retained an independent nationally recognized computer forensics expert to restore affected systems and data and to analyze how the incident took place.

