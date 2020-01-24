‘Most complex’ meth lab found

A wellness check on a Williamsville man’s children Wednesday afternoon led authorities to discover what Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs described as the most complex meth lab he has ever seen. After 2 p.m. deputies assisted Missouri Children’s Division workers in conducting a “well-being check” at 47-year-old Floyd Martin’s home on Moonstone Lane. The Children’s Division had information alleging there was drug paraphernalia inside the home, as well as firearms and unsanitary living conditions. The home had cockroaches, holes in the walls, firearms, and a meth lab under the living room and kitchen. Martin was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. His preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. Feb. 6th. You can read more in the Daily American Republic.

Like this: Like Loading...