Parson’s proposed $825 million DOC budget would close 12 housing units statewide, knock off 1,700 inmate beds

Governor Parson’s proposed state budget would reduce the number of housing units within Missouri’s prisons. During a House subcommittee hearing, Department of Corrections Budget Director Trevor Foley says the proposal would close twelve housing units statewide.

Parson’s budget plan for the fiscal year beginning in July would slash a total of 137 job vacancies within the department. The proposed $825-million Corrections budget would fund the state’s 21 prisons for things like upgrades to equipment, overtime pay for correctional officers, treatment programs and efforts to keep prisoners from reoffending.