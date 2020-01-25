Trading Post – January 25

Tama Superstar drum set – $1,200

Various drum equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543

————-

12 gauge reloaders – w/shot & accessories – ph #: 887-1248

————-

Oak entertainment center – $200

Crossbow – $150 – ph #: 573-579-3923

————-

Buying: Nissan – 2012 or newer

Buying: Pontiac Firebird – ‘70-’81 – ph #: 618-927-5612

————-

Tree trimming service

Firewood – $75 pickup load – ph #: 573-837-3237

————-

Large round hay bales

Pecans

Grater blade – ph #: 283-5925

————-

Set of used mounted tires – $45 each

2 acoustic guitars – $250 each or $450 both – ph #: 573-282-2268

————-

Used tires w/aluminum rims – FREE

Washing machine – FREE – ph #: 573-576-9023

————-

Traeger grill – $350 – ph #: 573-979-1501

————-

2 female Alaskan Malamute registered pups – $200 each

Pecans – $1/lb – ph #: 573-270-0490

————-

‘82 GMC Cargo Van – $1,500 – ph #: 618-521-4515

