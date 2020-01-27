4 firefighters injured when roof of burning home collapses

Four firefighters were injured when the roof of a house collapsed on top of them while battling flames. Fire crews responded Friday evening to a house fire in Sikeston. They found flames coming from the roof and went inside the house to try to knock down the blaze. Officials say moments later, the roof collapsed. The four firefighters were taken to local hospitals for treatment, and all are expected to recover. Officials say two firefighters suffered minor injuries, a third suffered a broken hand and the fourth was kept overnight.

Like this: Like Loading...