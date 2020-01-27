Cape City Cyber Impact Update: Court Cancelled, Card Payments Resume

There are several recent service impact updates following the cyber-attack on the Cape Girardeau city government. City Hall will resume accepting credit/debit payments in-person for utility billing and development/building activity today. You must bring bills or account information. No new Wednesday Special Trash Pick-Ups can be scheduled until further notice. Cape Girardeau Municipal Court will be canceled Tuesday, Jan. 28 and Thursday Jan. 30. Automatic payments due 1/22/20 and 1/29/20 will be delayed. There is no need to take additional action. However, if you prefer to stay on a specific pay schedule, then you can choose to go into the office with a current bill. The full list of service impacts regarding the cyber-attack on the Cape Girardeau city government and some general statements about the situation are still posted on the city website and it will be updated.

