Personal property assessment lists are in the mail in Scott County. Lists should be returned by March 2 to avoid penalty. Any owner of personal property who moves from county to county must notify both counties’ assessor’s offices to report address changes. To report concerns or request assistance, contact the Scott County Assessor’s Office at (573) 545-3535 or visit the office at 131 S. Winchester St. in Benton.

Like this: Like Loading...