Two arrested in connection to fatal Carbondale shooting

Two men have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting early Wednesday morning in Carbondale. Police were called to North Illinois Avenue just before 12:30 AM after a report of shots fired. They found the victim, 25-year-old Cordell Johnson of Cairo, lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. A subsequent investigation concluded that a disagreement among acquaintances led to the shooting. 23-year-old Alecze Cummings of Carbondale and 26-year-old Cameron Robinson of Cairo are now in custody. Cummings is charged with Cannabis Conspiracy and Obstructing Justice. Robinson is charged with Cannabis Conspiracy and Aggravated Fleeing to Elude. Both men are incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

Alecze Cummings

Cameron Robinson