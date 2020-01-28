Saint Francis: UnitedHealthcare terminated contract, in-network status in jeopardy

UnitedHealthcare has terminated its contract with Saint Francis Healthcare System as the two negotiate rates for services provided at Saint Francis’ facilities. The situation would put Saint Francis facilities “out of network” for United customers, meaning customers would pay higher rates for services such as cancer treatment, surgery and laboratory testing provided at Saint Francis. Individual physicians, however, operate under a separate contract, which is still in effect. That contract is up for renewal in June. Emergency services would not be affected. United terminated its contract with Saint Francis on Nov. 6, and unless Saint Francis and United agree to terms, Saint Francis facilities will lose network status March 5. Saint Francis has created a website — www.keepusin.com and a hotline (573) 331-5217 — where patients may access information about the situation.

Like this: Like Loading...