Shots fired into air lead to arrest

A Poplar Bluff man may face weapons-related charges after he allegedly fired shots while walking along a street in South Poplar Bluff Sunday night. Police officers responded to the 700 block of Warren Street in reference to a “black male wearing white pants shooting a shotgun walking down the street.” 24-year-old Roderick Russell was found in the area and arrested without incident. He didn’t have the shotgun on him, but told officers it could be found in the shed that was on the property of where he was arrested. They were then able to confirm that he was the one shooting a gun while walking down the street. Russell was charged with suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and seven municipal failure to appear warrants for trespassing, resisting arrest, shoplifting, two counts of possession of marijuana, property damage and affray.

Roderick Russell