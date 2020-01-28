Tanker overturns near Buzzi Unicem cement plant

A tanker truck carrying about 44,700 pounds of mixed waste fuel overturned yesterday morning on Capital Sand Road near the Buzzi Unicem cement plant in Cape Girardeau. The accident occurred after the driver encountered construction work preventing access to the plant’s north entrance on South Sprigg Street. As the driver attempted to turn around, the vehicle’s right-side dual tires traveled off the roadway and caused the vehicle’s cab and its attached tanker unit to overturn. Local fire agencies from Cape Girardeau and Jackson responded to the incident along with the local hazardous materials team, and a mobile command post was set up a few hundred feet from the overturned truck. Only one passenger was injured in the incident.

Like this: Like Loading...