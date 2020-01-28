Tuesday, January 28th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to new reports, a graffiti artist suspected of spraying numerous surfaces in Arizona with the words “Penis Man” was arrested last week. Dustin Shomer was busted Thursday for allegedly spreading his tag throughout Tempe and Arizona State University — covering traffic poles, abandoned buildings, and traffic light poles with the vulgar phrase.

The 38-year-old suspect was slapped with aggravated criminal damage, criminal damage, and criminal trespassing charges. Following the arrest, Shomer created a GoFundMe page to assist in his legal fees. “I’m broke and have lost my job,” he wrote.

He added, “I need help with legal fees to defend myself against Tempe PD. I’ve got bad PTSD and had an AR-15 in my face two days ago. That sh– was real scary.” By early Monday, Shomer had actually raised just over $1,600 of his $10,000 goal.