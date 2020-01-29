MO House Budget Committee discusses early literacy, starting school after State Fair

The Missouri House Budget Committee is reviewing Governor Parson’s 6.3 billion dollar budget proposal for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. During a hearing, committee chair Cody Smith says he’s heard two-thirds of Kansas City Public School students are not proficient in reading by 4th grade. Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says she thinks Kansas City might be an extreme case. She says the department is refocusing its early learning and early literacy efforts as increased priorities.

Parson’s budget outline includes 3.5 billion dollars in state aid to fully fund Missouri’s 518 public school districts. It also calls for 117 million to bus kids to and from school, a 10 million dollar increase over the current year.