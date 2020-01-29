Sikeston man arrested after allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting girlfriend

Sikeston police are investigating a suspicious incident in which a 31-year-old woman told police she had been held against her will for three weeks by her boyfriend. An investigation led to an arrest Friday of 41-year-old Kenneth Bramlett, of Sikeston. He had assaulted her multiple times, tied her wrist down, gave her an illegal substance against her will, and sexually assaulted her. Bramlett threatened her life when she attempted to leave multiple times. She was also taken to various locations to have sex with two men. He is being held at the Scott County jail on 11 felony charges including kidnapping, sodomy or attempted sodomy, promoting prostitution, sex trafficking and domestic assault. Officers are attempting to identify two men who took part in the forced sexual activities. If you have any information, contact the Sikeston Department of Public Safety at (573) 471-6200.

