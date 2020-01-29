South Sprigg Shooting UPDATE

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated to investigate a homicide that happened Tuesday Night. Officers responded to the 1100 block of South Sprigg Street and discovered two victims had been hit by gunfire. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. One of the victims died from their wounds. The other was treated for non-life threatening injuries and was released from the hospital. If you have any information, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

