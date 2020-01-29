State of Missouri debuts new MoCareers website

The Office of Administration has launched MoCareers, a new website to make applying for a job with any of the State of Missouri’s 16 executive departments easier for job applicants. The new system combined over 50 different application practices into a single, consolidated, customer-friendly portal. The new MoCareers is designed to improve the candidate experience, enhance the state government’s brand as an employer of choice, and facilitate better reporting and hiring decisions. The new MoCareers website was officially launched on January 6, 2020. For more information on how to apply, visit mocareers.mo.gov.

