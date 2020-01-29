TCC forges partnership with Dexter, Westwood Baptist

The Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center has expanded its service area to include Dexter High School and Westwood Baptist Academy, increasing its area sending schools to nine, in addition to PBHS. Both new schools toured the programming this month, bringing the total number of applications from sending schools to around 75 so far. The deadline for upperclassmen and adult students to apply to attend the TCC is Thursday, March 6. Last year there were 248 first-time applicants, counting Poplar Bluff. The Missouri State Board of Education approved Dexter R-XI’s sending assignment on Thursday, Jan. 9, during its monthly meeting in Jefferson City, reporting that the school board submitted a request to change affiliation from the Sikeston Career and Technology Center to the TCC.

Like this: Like Loading...