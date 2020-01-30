Cape man facing felony charges in Wednesday morning stabbing

The Southeast Missourian reports that felony charges have been filed against a Cape Girardeau man who allegedly stabbed a woman early yesterday morning. 27-year-old Michael Straughn has been charged with two counts of armed criminal action, one count of first-degree domestic assault, and one count of first-degree assault. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Spanish Street. Two victims who lived in the home with Straughn suffered minor injuries. He is being held in the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Like this: Like Loading...