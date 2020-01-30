Missouri begins testing backlog of rape kits

The Missouri Attorney General’s office has started to send some of the state’s backlog of untested rape kits for analysis. The state completed a full inventory of the untested kits last fall and now has sent about 100 of roughly 7,000 kits to an out-of-state private forensic lab for testing. A $2.8 million grant from the federal Bureau of Justice Assistance will help test about 1,250 of the kits. Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office will seek more funding to clear the entire backlog. It takes roughly 90 days to test a rape kit.

Like this: Like Loading...