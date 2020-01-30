Missouri Traffic Fatalities Drop Five Percent

Preliminary reporting for 2019 indicates Missouri traffic fatalities have dropped for the third year in a row. Missouri State Highway Patrol says 876 lives were lost in Missouri traffic crashes in 2019 down from 921 in 2018, a five percent reduction. Although there was an overall reduction in traffic fatalities, there were increases in motorcycle fatalities and pedestrian fatalities. In 2019, there were 118 motorcyclists killed, a 10 percent increase from the previous year. There were also 108 pedestrians killed in 2019, the largest number of pedestrian fatalities in Missouri the past 10 years. The top contributing factors of Missouri traffic fatalities continue to be lack of seat belt use, driving too fast, impairment, and distraction.

MoDOT recommends the following actions to help prevent fatal crashes:

Always wear a seat belt and use appropriate child safety seats.

If riding a motorcycle or bicycle, always wear a helmet and other protective gear.

Never drive distracted. Put your cell phone down.

Obey the speed limit and other traffic laws.

Never drive impaired. Always arrange for a sober ride.

For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org.