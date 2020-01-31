18-year-old, juvenile arrested on weapons charges

Two teenagers have been arrested by Carbondale Police on weapons charges. 18-year-old Victor Riley of Du Quoin and a juvenile male were taken into custody in connection to an incident that happened Wednesday night. They were charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons. Officers responded to the 300 block of South Crestview to a report of shots fired. Police say the pair shot at a victim and then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

