Ag Expo 2020 is set to begin today in Poplar Bluff. This will be held both today and Saturday at the Black River Coliseum. There will be over 100 vendors on display relating to all aspects of agriculture and natural resources in Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas. Admission will be $2 for adults, while youth and college students get in for free. For more information about the expo, call 573-686-8064.

