CDC Confirms Person-to-Person Spread of New Coronavirus in the United States

Southern Seven Health Department reports that the CDC has confirmed that Coronavirus has spread between two people in the United States, representing the first instance of person-to-person spread of the virus. The 2nd case did not travel to China. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the US to 6. Currently 21 persons are under investigation in Illinois. Healthcare workers in close proximity are being monitored. The CDC has been working closely with state and local partners to identify close contacts of confirmed Coronavirus cases. Public health officials identified this Illinois resident through contact tracing. Both patients are in stable condition. For more information about the current outbreak in China, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html. For travel health information, visit https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/watch/pneumonia-china. Illinois Department of Public Health is aggressively responding to the situation. For more information contact Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297.

Like this: Like Loading...