The Southeast Missourian reports that an inmate serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree attempted robbery in Pemiscot County died Wednesday night at a prison in Bonne Terre. 50-year-old Terry Thornton was pronounced dead at 9:28 p.m. at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center. He was received in the correctional system June 25. An autopsy will be conducted.

