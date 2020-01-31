Parson says grey area needs to be cleaned up in MO gambling laws

Governor Parson says the grey area needs to be cleaned up in Missouri’s gambling laws. He says he expects plenty of discussion this session by the Legislature about the matter.

Last October, the Missouri State Highway Patrol testified that the number of complaints it’s received about illegal gambling has increased from 39 in 2018 to at least 145 in 2019. Most of those complaints were about slot machines. Under a proposal by State Representative Dan Shaul, truck stops and fraternal organizations could operate up to ten video lottery terminals at one location. His bill is at odds with Senate leader Dave Schatz’s that would crack down on the increase in penalties for what Schatz calls illegal slot machines.