South Sprigg Shooting UPDATE victim identified

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate a homicide that happened on Tuesday around 10 pm in the 1100-block of South Sprigg Street. Officers responded to a 911 call in this area and discovered that two victims had been shot inside of a residence. Both were transported to a local hospital, where one of them died from his injuries. That victim has been positively identified as 19-year-old Marc’Anthony Jones, of Cape Girardeau. The other victim was treated for their injuries and released from the hospital. This is still under investigation investigate. You are strongly encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau/ Bollinger County Major Case Squad or the Cape Girardeau Police Department with any information pertaining to the investigation.

573-335-6621 (business line)

573-339-6313 (anonymous tip line)

Text “CAPEPD” to 847411