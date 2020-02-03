Monday, February 2nd, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to court records, as he was getting his hair cut at Great Clips, a North Dakota man warned a stylist that he would kill her if “you don’t make me look beautiful.” Police say that 25-year-old Michael McKenzie appeared to be drunk and had a bottle of Fireball whisky in his back pocket when he showed up at a Bismarck salon.

While his hair was being cut, McKenzie allegedly made “inappropriate comments” to stylist Samantha Gunsch, who told cops McKenzie “stated something to the effect of I’m going to kill you if you don’t make me look beautiful.” During a police interview, Gunsch recalled that McKenzie also told her that he was “going to look her up and come to her house if she doesn’t cut his hair right.”

McKenzie’s comments, Gunsch said, left her so upset that “her hands were shaking.” A probable cause affidavit notes that Gunsch said she was “in fear for her life due to Michael making these comments to her.” McKenzie was arrested last Thursday and charged with a felony terrorizing count.