Neelyville man considered armed and dangerous sought in Saturday shooting

The Butler County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 21-year-old Deshawn Bell, of Neelyville, in reference to a shooting that occurred Saturday evening. Early that morning, there was an altercation that happened in the Neelyville area. A male victim was shot in the back and taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center for treatment for life-threatening injuries. Bell should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information about Bell’s whereabouts, call the sheriff’s department at 573-785-8444.

