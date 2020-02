A missing person advisory has been issued for a resident out of New Madrid County. The New Madrid County Sheriff Department states that the missing person is 22 year old Gary Cagle, of Gideon, whose vehicle was found in a ditch on State Highway A in New Madrid on Saturday. If you have any information on his whereabouts, the Department urges you to contact the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office by calling 573-748-5226.

